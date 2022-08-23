Rebrand to propel Jordan’s olive oil to int’l markets

AMMAN — With the aim of further improving the sector and promoting Jordanian olive oil in international markets, a new branding project was launched at a ceremony in Amman on Tuesday.

The project is conducted in cooperation with the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs (CBI) and relevant stakeholders.

Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat launched the branding project, with the attendance of the National Agriculture Research Centre, in partnership with the private sector represented by the general syndicate of Jordanian Olive Oil Mills Owners and Olive Producers and the Jordanian Association of Exporters of Olive Products (JOPEA) and its members.

The “Jordanian Olive Oil Brand Identity” project aims to support the promotion of olive oil exports, and the sustainable growth of the sector.

“Launching a new brand identity provides a unique opportunity to present our promising olive oil sector to the world. By entering international markets, we aim to further contribute to the sustainable growth and prosperity of this important sector,” Hneifat said during the ceremony.

Pier de Vries, deputy head of mission at the Dutch embassy in Jordan, expressed his excitement for the initiative, which aims to help Jordanian manufacturers promote and export products to European and regional markets as well as increase agricultural knowledge for producers.

“This project is an example of our continuous and committed efforts to support the development and sustainable growth of the Jordanian product,” he added.

“The Netherlands invests in themes where our expertise lies, including agriculture and private sector development, paying particular attention to put emphasis on strengthening small- and medium-sized enterprises and economic, social and environmental sustainability,” de Vries said.

Additionally, de Vries praised Jordan’s efforts as the second largest host country of refugees per capita, noting that the Netherlands stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Jordan in supporting refugees within the Kingdom and in building Jordan’s economic resilience.

Leon Trujillo, CBI brand strategy expert, told The Jordan Times that the olive oil trade is “very competitive”, and therefore, the rebrand will give a more unified identity to the sector and promote Jordan’s excellent, but relatively unknown, product.

Trujillo added that the branding effort will advance the country’s reputation as a source of high quality, premium olive oil, helping Jordan compete within in the market.

He added that the rebrand and new website will be launched at the SIAL Paris industry fair in October in front of international audiences and stakeholders.

“We are relying on existing human resources and talent through the association, the ministry and the 12 companies included in the project,” Trujillo said.

Ussama Kattan, director of the olive directorate in the Ministry of Agriculture, highlighted the importance of the sector within Jordan’s economy, and the growing demand for the product in the international market.

According to Kattan, Jordan is the chair of the International Olive Oil Council for the year 2022, adding that: “We welcomed the International Olive Oil World during their Annual Assembly in Amman this June,” he said.

“It is our vision that the Jordan’s olive oil sector will become a high-quality and sustainable value chain driving the national economy with a compelling sector brand able to generate sales in international markets,” Kattan added.