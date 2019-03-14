Razzaz instructs gov’t institutions to abide by Civil Service By-law

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Wednesday directed ministries, governmental departments and institutions to abide by the conditions and restrictions listed in the Civil Service By-law.

The by-law governs the application process for hiring employees on a contract basis and for purchasing and renewing someone’s contract, Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Razzaz affirmed the necessity of forwarding all applications to the director of the Civil Service Bureau (CSB), and that the applications must disclose the intended salary or sum offered in exchange for the person’s services.

The prime minister added that the resume and qualifications of the individual must be attached with a statement that justifies the decision to employ someone from outside the CSB’s candidate database.

Institutions must also specify whether or not there are employees from within the aforementioned institutions that can fill the positions in question.

During a Cabinet session on Wednesday, Razzaz stressed that employment is the government’s main priority, and that it continuously tries to address it.

Razzaz directed the relevant ministries and institutions to coordinate with the Ministry of Labour on their employment opportunities.

He added that the Cabinet will allocate a second session to discuss the issue of unemployment and labour market regulation, stressing that “we have complex problems in employment, which we seek to resolve”.

During the session, the Cabinet also listened to a briefing by Labour Minister Samir Murad on the Kingdom’s labour market and employment opportunities.

The briefing included official statistics on unemployment in the Kingdom’s regions, as well as job openings in the regions.

The Cabinet also discussed, in the presence of CSB President Nidal Batayneh, current regulations governing job recruitment in the public sector and mechanisms for their improvement in order to achieve just appointments.

Furthermore, Razzaz, in an article published by the UK-based Financial Times newspaper, discussed Jordan’s vision for economic development and investment opportunities.

In the article, Razzaz said that “although Jordan has been historically destined to live in a difficult surrounding environment, it has managed to turn challenges into opportunities”.

The prime minister noted that Jordanian youth are making great strides in Gulf countries, the US and Europe, as doctors, engineers, economists and programmers.

“Jordan is capable of playing a vital role in the reconstruction process of neighbouring countries,” he concluded.