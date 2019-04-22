Razzaz discusses cooperation with Lebanon’s Socioeconomic Council

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Monday met with President of Lebanon’s Socioeconomic Council Charles Arbid and an accompanying delegation to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Economic and Social Council (ESC) President Mustafa Hamarneh, Lebanon’s Ambassador to Jordan Tracy Chamoun and ESC Secretary General Mohammed Nabulsi, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“The government believes in the crucial role played by the ESC in conducting objective studies on governmental policy, and considers the council to be an organic part of the decision-making process and the process of reaching policy agreements,” Razzaz affirmed in a statement carried by Petra.

Razzaz pointed out the fact that the government takes advantage of the studies and reports prepared by the ESC about the challenges facing the Kingdom’s various sectors, drawing attention to the role of the council in organising discussions, on the building system and issues of urban and rural planning, that have resulted in consensus among stakeholders.

Arbid assured the Lebanese Socioeconomic Council’s keenness on increasing communication with its Jordanian peer, in addition to benefitting from the ESC’s experience in preparing studies and reports, and working on mutual projects.

He stressed the importance of increasing cooperation between Jordan and Lebanon to enhance tourism through joint programmes, according to Petra.

Hamarneh had also met with Arbid seperately, earlier on Monday, to discuss cooperation and coordination between their two councils.

“Socioeconomic councils, as providers of research-based consultancy to the government, must meet in the pan-Arab arena and coordinate in providing critical and objective studies to enhance the performance of governments and various institutions,” Hamarneh said.