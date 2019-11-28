You are here

Home » Local » QAIA welcomes over 722k passengers during October

QAIA welcomes over 722k passengers during October

By JT - Nov 28,2019 - Last updated at Nov 28,2019

AMMAN — Official statistics released by Airport International Group (AIG) revealed that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 722,792 passengers (PAX) during October, representing a substantial 10.4 per cent growth in comparison with the same month in 2018, according to an AIG statement.

Meanwhile, QAIA recorded 6,547 aircraft movements and handled 9,335 tonnes of cargo, marking a rise of 6.1 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively, the statement said, adding that from the beginning of 2019 until the end of October, QAIA welcomed 7,636,388 PAX, up 6.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. 

 

up
10 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
6 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.