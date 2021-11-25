QAIA welcomes over 3.6 million passengers until October 2021

Queen Alia International Airport welcomed 3,619,894 passengers during the first 10 months of 2021, registering a 100.1 per cent increase and 52.6 per cent decline against 2020 and 2019 figures, respectively, according to Airport International Group (Photo courtesy of AIG)

AMMAN — Airport International Group (AIG) announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 3,619,894 passengers (PAX) during the first 10 months of 2021, registering a 100.1 per cent increase and 52.6 per cent decline against 2020 and 2019 figures, respectively.

Meanwhile, QAIA received 36,683 aircraft movements (ACM), 79.1 per cent more and 45.9 per cent less than the figures recorded during the same periods in 2020 and 2019, respectively, according to an AIG statement.

As for year-to-date cargo figures, QAIA handled 48,051 tonnes, marking a 17.6 per cent rise and 43.8 per cent drop compared with 2020 and 2019 figures, respectively.

During the month of October 2021, 541,629 PAX passed through QAIA, demonstrating a 25.1 per cent fall against 2019 figures.

Additionally, QAIA witnessed 5,146 ACM, indicating a 21.4 per cent drop compared with 2019 figures. QAIA also handled 6,192 tonnes of cargo, recording a 33.7 per cent decrease as opposed to 2019 figures.

“Given the moderate recovery of global air transport, it will take a few more years to achieve 2019 pre-COVID traffic levels.

Nevertheless, our employees and operations at Queen Alia International Airport are fully prepared and capable of receiving greater passenger numbers, as we anticipate progress in the industry’s recovery,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude in the statement.