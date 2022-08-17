QAIA welcomed over 4.1 million passengers as of July 2022

Queen Alia International Airport recorded 38,904 aircraft movements between January and July 2022, representing an 89.1 per cent increase and 15.3 per cent decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively, according to Airport International Group (Photo courtesy of AIG)

AMMAN — Airport International Group (AIG) announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has received 4,196,804 passengers (PAX) between January and July 2022, marking a 126.2 per cent surge and 17.9 per cent drop compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

QAIA recorded 38,904 aircraft movements (ACM), representing an 89.1 per cent increase and 15.3 per cent decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively, according to an AIG statement.

QAIA also handled 34,371 tonnes of cargo, 16.7 per cent higher and 41.4 per cent lower than figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

Throughout the month of July, QAIA welcomed 948,337 PAX, showing 52.6 per cent growth and 1.2 per cent regression against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

Likewise, QAIA witnessed 7,357 ACM, up 37.3 per cent and down 7.2 per cent, compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

QAIA also handled 5,223 tons of cargo, indicating a 1.8 per cent rise and 46.0 per cent fall against the 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“The Eid Al Adha holiday and Hajj season, paired with the increased appetite for travel during the summer break, have triggered July’s positive traffic figures. Enhancing the accessibility and tax competitiveness of QAIA compared with regional airports will be key to achieving similar results in the coming months, thereby confirming our airport’s positive contributions towards local tourism and the national economy,” said AIG CEO Nicolas Claude in the statement.