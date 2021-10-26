QAIA recognised in Middle East ASQ awards

Transport Minister Wajeeh Azaizeh poses for a group photo during a ceremony held by the Airport International Group on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of AIG)

AMMAN — Minister of Transport Wajeeh Azaizeh attended a ceremony on Tuesday held by the Airport International Group (AIG) in celebration of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) being named winner of the “Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East” category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) World 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey.

The event was attended by Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission Chief Commissioner Haitham Misto, as well as representatives of security authorities and respective companies working at QAIA, said an AIG statement.

During the ceremony, Azaizeh stressed the importance of sustaining the high standards that QAIA has achieved.

He affirmed the government commitment to ensuring the continued success of this vital asset, which has emerged as one of the most prominent public-private partnership (PPP) projects, according to a statement.

Azaizeh added that the close cooperation between the Ministry of Transport and the AIG, paired with the diligent follow-up by both parties, have been key to overcoming difficulties and improving passenger services.

In his speech, AIG CEO Nicolas Claude said: “In any given year, receiving the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ title would have been an incredible feat to achieve. But to receive this award for the third consecutive year, the fourth time in the airport’s history and following an extremely challenging 2020, made this win even more remarkable.”

“As we continue to endure the repercussions of the pandemic, I remain assured that we have a solid partnership that is capable of boosting our regional and international competitiveness and sustaining a Jordanian landmark that we can all be proud of,” he continued.

The event concluded with Azaizeh distributing appreciation certificates to security authorities and respective companies working at QAIA, followed by an inspection tour of the airside, during which he was briefed on soon-to-be-implemented investment projects, the statement concluded.