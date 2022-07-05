QAIA becomes first in region to achieve carbon neutrality

The Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport has become the first in the Middle East to achieve Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme (Photo courtesy of AIG)

AMMAN — The Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has become the first in the Middle East, the second in the ACI Asia-Pacific region and one of only 21 airports worldwide to achieve Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme.

The ‘Transition’ certificate — granted by Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific — is valid until the renewal date in May 2025, according to a QAIA statement.

QAIA was awarded the certificate following a rigorous review of its carbon management processes, which affirmed its alignment with the global climate goals to reach a net-zero carbon status by 2050, in addition to its establishment of a roadmap to reduce CO2 emissions from fuel and electricity consumption and the ongoing responsible compensation of residual CO2 emissions under its control.

“Since 2013, QAIA has been setting an example of what it means to be a climate-friendly airport and has been the first in the Middle East to achieve ‘neutrality’. Such a proud feat is instrumental in highlighting not only QAIA, but also Jordan, on the global aviation stage,” commented Airport International Group CEO Nicolas Claude.

“Given the deliberate industry-wide shift towards environmental best practices, we at Airport International Group are keen on building an even more sustainable and responsible international airport,” Claude added.

“I wish to congratulate Queen Alia International Airport for achieving Level 4+, Transition accreditation from ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, a significant milestone in their sustainability journey. By becoming the second airport in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region and the first in the Middle East to achieve Level 4+ status, Queen Alia International Airport is firmly positioning itself as a pioneer in carbon management,” said Stefano Baronci, director general, ACI Asia-Pacific.

Baronci added that “it is an impressive accomplishment in an era of unprecedented challenges for the aviation industry. The fact that airports, regardless of their size, are demonstrating strong commitment to operate in a more sustainable way to protect the environment is indeed a very positive sign”.