Public sector to observe Eid Al Fitr holiday from Tuesday to Saturday

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Monday issued a circular announcing a public holiday for all ministries and public departments from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15, in observance of Eid Al Fitr, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Eid Al Fitr, the feast marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, is due to start on May 12 or May 13, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon of the new lunar month.