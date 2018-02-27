You are here
Public debt amounts to around JD27.3b in 2017
By JT - Feb 27,2018 - Last updated at Feb 27,2018
AMMAN — The Kingdom's public debt by the end of 2017 was estimated at JD27.269 billion, constituting 95.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the same year that reached some JD28.6 billion, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
The debt-GDP ratio by the end of 2016 stood at 95.1 per cent, according to a ministry statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
The ministry said that the debts of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) and the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ), which are guaranteed by the central government, reached JD7.2 billion by the end of last year.
The net public debt increased by JD1.36 billion (up by 1.2 per cent) at the end of 2017 to JD25.44 billion, which constituted 88.9 per cent of the 2017 GDP, the ministry said.
