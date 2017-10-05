Project seeks to empower women through legal and economic support

AMMAN — Legal assistance and psychosocial support is where protection of vulnerable women and girls begins, said the Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development group (ARDD), which recently launched the “Accessing my Rights” project.

“The project has three main pillars,” said Luisa Vieites Rodrigues, the project manager, citing “awareness of legal rights, psychosocial support and economic empowerment”.

As part of the project, the ARDD has been organising lectures and awareness campaigns in Amman, Irbid and Mafraq, to engage men and boys in the awareness and prevention of gender-based violence in the community.

The ARDD also set up offices to provide legal advice and assistance for those who need it.

“Women don’t know where to go if they have a problem; they don’t know where to get help,” Rodrigues said, adding that an important part of the work includes spreading the word about these offices and where to get guidance when needed.

As promoting women’s economic empowerment is seen as another essential method to support vulnerable women, additional offices provide vocational training and business advice for women.

In this regard, an event was recently organised for women to present their products and network with each other, with funding from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

According to ARDD, 65 women entrepreneurs participated in the event where they showcased a variety of products, including traditional food, homemade sweets, and handmade jewellery with the aim of promoting and expanding their personal businesses.

Lamya Qassab, a Syrian mother of eight, said the event was “a great opportunity to meet people, and connect with other women.”

“I used to arrange flowers back in Syria… now I get orders for flower arrangements, jams and pickles… here I have been told I can connect with shops and retailers, ” Qassab told the Jordan Times on Wednesday.

A mother of two girls and the only breadwinner of the family, Fatima Fani said she does not miss a chance to improve her ability to provide for her children.

“Because I am alone with two girls to support, I am always attending any lecture I can and trying to improve,” Fani said.

Thanks to her network of acquaintances and the reputation she built, Fani has been making a living through orders of homemade pastries, hot sauce and perfumes for three years now.

Clinics for psychosocial support are also part of the 10-month project, in addition to Internet-based awareness campaigns on sexual and gender-based violence, according to Rodrigues.