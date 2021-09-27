Project seeking efficient water management launched

A one-million-euro project titled “Quality Infrastructure for Efficient Water Management” has been launched (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — A one-million-euro project titled “Quality Infrastructure for Efficient Water Management”, which is part of the German-Jordanian partnership in support of the vital sector, has been launched.

The project targets technical capacity building for more accurate and reliable water measurement and quality management, according to a Water Ministry statement.

Partners of this project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), include the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, the Water Authority of Jordan, the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation as well as the Jordan National Metrology Centre, the statement said.

The German National Metrology Institute (PTB) leads the project.

The project, worth one million euros for a three-year period, is part of numerous cooperation ventures between the German and the Jordanian governments in the water sector, according to the statement.