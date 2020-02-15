Programme works towards decentralisation through training public employees

AMMAN — The Interior Ministry on Saturday launched a training programme to enhance the capabilities of public sector employees, in cooperation with the UNDP and the Arab Organisation for Administrative Development (ARADO).

Under the theme "Basics of governance and local development", the EU-funded programme targets personnel included in the Interior Ministry's development file in accordance with decentralisation efforts called for by His Majesty King Abdullah, Interior Minister Salameh Hammad said during the opening ceremony.

Expressing appreciation for the continuous support of the EU, the UNDP and ARADO of the Kingdom's plans for political and economic reform, Hammad said that the training programme is intended for staff from the interior, local administration, planning and international cooperation ministries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Marta Pereira, who heads the UNDP’s inclusive participation and institutional strengthening team, expressed hopes that the programme, based on the latest research on good governance, transparency and enhancing local economic development, would effectively contribute in the Kingdom's economic and social development.

ARADO Director General Nasser Alqahtani said that the programme complements efforts to emphasise the role of the municipalities in achieving local sustainable development and independence, according to Petra.

Expressing the EU's support for Jordan's efforts towards achieving comprehensive sustainable economic and social development, Sandrine Petroni of the EU delegation to Jordan noted that the programme shows the EU's commitment to supporting the Jordanian government to realise these goals.