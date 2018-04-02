Programme prepares engaged couples for married life

AMMAN — The Chief Islamic Justice Department has announced it is implementing a programme to prepare couples for married life, at the end of which they will be given a "marriage license" indicating their "readiness" to get married.

"An average of 80,000 marriage contracts are issued annually in Jordan, while nearly 21,000 cases of divorce are registered each year," Ashraf Omari, adviser to the chief Islamic judge, told The Jordan Times, adding that "couples willing to get married should be aware of how to manage their life soundly before committing to this life-long partnership."

Participating in the new programme is optional for men and women engaged to be married and certificates granted at the conclusion of the programme will not constitute a binding condition for marriage to be completed, he explained.

"There might be a time in the future when couples will be required to present such a certificate before being issued a marriage contract, among the other required official papers, but this needs legislative changes and taking into account financial considerations," Omari stated, noting that "a proposed law is currently being studied to authorise Sharia [Islamic law] judges to take specified measures to better regulate marriages".

Omari noted that the department has been working for a year-and-a-half on this programme, which includes educational lectures and awareness seminars on four main aspects: marriage-related rights and duties in line with the Sharia law and laws governing family and relevant matters; health aspects of spousal relations; children education and personal communication; and managing household finance.

"Lectures are organised in collaboration with other government institutions including the Ministry of Health as well as professionals such as marriage experts and social counsellors," Omari noted.

“This is a very important initiative and I think it should be mandatory because not all women are aware enough of the various aspects of marriage, and it is better if they receive such information from trusted authorities on the topic,” stressed Shatha Armouty, a woman who recently got engaged.

For psychological and educational adviser Abeer Abu Shaker, “such programmes are needed not only for couples planning to get married but also for all young men and women as they should be aware of such things even before choosing their future partner”.

Abu Shaker urged extending the duration of the programme, because “a few hours may not be sufficient to cover all the issues that need to be covered”.

Omari noted that the plan is still “evolving”, adding that the one-day programme will be evaluated to make the necessary changes in the future.

The office counts 11 branches across the Kingdom including some inside Azraq and Zaatari refugee camps.

The endgame is to reduce the rate of divorce in society, according to the official