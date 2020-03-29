Production ongoing to meet local market needs — industrial estates corporation

AMMAN — The Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC) on Sunday said that production is ongoing to supply the local market with various basic commodities and goods from industrial companies exempted from the curfew restrictions.

These industrial companies are also adhering to sanitisation procedures for facilities in cooperation with the concerned authorities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In coordination with the concerned entities, the JIEC said it is working on facilitating the issuance of permits for investors and workers to ensure that they can move around and maintain production to provide the local market with its basic needs.

In a statement, JIEC CEO Omar Jwaid said that the company formed “an emergency cell” last week, which included the managements of all industrial estates, connecting it to the emergency team in the general management team to follow up on the work of field teams that ensure that estates are providing their services and that their water, energy, hygiene and security needs are met.

The company’s field teams conduct periodic sanitisation campaigns for free, cleaning the entrance and facilities of industrial estates and their main streets in coordination with the municipalities in each governorate, following protection and safety standards in all production phases and providing all workers with hotline numbers in case of emergency, according to the statement.

The teams also monitor and supervise shopping at supermarkets within the industrial estates, while specialised teams sanitise the housing of expatriate workers and coordinate with management to ensure that employees maintain social distancing rules, Petra said.

Various industrial investors commended the efforts of the authorities and the JIEC, which have allowed Jordanian medical and foodstuffs industries to operate in “exceptional conditions” by facilitating their permits and enabling them to meet market demands, Petra reported.