Princess Muna honours nurses who served during pandemic

By JT - Mar 19,2022 - Last updated at Mar 19,2022

HRH Princess Muna attends a ceremony honouring nurses who worked during the spread of the pandemic on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Muna on Saturday attended a ceremony honouring nurses who worked during the spread of the pandemic, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ceremony, attended by Director General of the Royal Medical Services (RMS) Brig. Gen. Doctor Yousef Zureikat, coincided with International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day.

The event was organised by the International Women’s Forum (IWF) in cooperation with the RMS and the Jordanian Nursing Council.

During the celebration, Zureikat lauded the nursing sector in the Kingdom, highlighting that “a capable health sector is the first line of defence”.

IWF Head Rabab Mango said that it is necessary to shed light on women on the front lines in appreciation of the heroic and humanitarian role of the nurses who have devoted themselves to serving coronavirus patients.

At the end of the ceremony, the princess distributed certificates and honorary shields to the recipients.