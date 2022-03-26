Princess Muna attends launch of first conference on autism

HRH Princess Muna poses for a group photo during the launch ceremony of the first conference on autism titled ‘Towards Friendly and Inclusive Societies for Persons with Autism Spectrum’ on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Muna on Saturday attended the launch ceremony of the first conference on autism titled “Towards Friendly and Inclusive Societies for Persons with Autism Spectrum”.

The conference, which is supported by the European Union, was attended by Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Wajih Owais, and was organised by the Autism-MENA Foundation (Amena) in partnership with the Saba Hamlet Foundation for Training, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The event aims to increase community awareness about autism spectrum disorder, change preconceived negative perceptions about people with autism, and increase community awareness of the daily barriers and obstacles they face.

It is funded through the EU Social Protection support programme (2019), which aims to support social protection reforms and the development of an equitable and inclusive society in Jordan.

Owais said that the ministry, in cooperation with partners, in 2020 launched a 10-year strategy for inclusive education, which emphasises the values of justice, equality and acceptance of diversity, and considers autistic students and people with disabilities as part of the student community.

He indicated that the ministry is working to provide early interventions for children with disabilities in kindergartens to integrate them with their peers and develop their skills and abilities to enable them to unlock their potential.

Owais stressed that the ministry is already integrating 25,000 male and female students with disabilities in the ministry’s public schools, 339 of whom are autistic students.

In a recorded speech, EU Ambassador to Jordan Maria Hadjitheodosiou said that the Kingdom and the EU signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2007.

She noted that the union supports Jordan’s National Social Protection Strategy 2019-2025, and a 2017 plan that seeks to reform community care centres, professionalise social work, and support efforts to reintegrate people with disabilities.

Executive Director of Amena Jemman Hussein stressed the importance of the efforts led by HH Prince Mired, president of the Higher Council for the Affairs of Persons with Disabilities, in promoting the level of care and attention to persons with disabilities, and his efforts to create a society in which persons with disabilities enjoy a decent sustainable life, achieving effective participation based on equity and equality.

Hussein highlighted the importance of raising awareness in the community about autism spectrum disorder, and to empower mothers of people with autism through training.

Executive Director of the Saba Hamlet Foundation Ghada Saba stressed the importance of integrating people with autism into the local community, pointing out the need for all segments of community to achieve this end.