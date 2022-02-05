Princess Ghida launches ‘Jordan Defies Cancer’ campaign

HRH Princess Ghida Talal speaks during the launch of a national awareness campaign titled 'Jordan Defies Cancer' on Friday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Princess Ghida Talal, chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Centre (KHCC), launched a national awareness campaign titled "Jordan Defies Cancer", on the occasion of the World Cancer Day which falls annually on February 4.

The campaign, which will continue until the end of this month, aims to encourage the practice of cancer-preventing healthy habits, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On the occasion, Princess Ghida said: "We will continue to fight cancer every day, every hour and every moment of our lives until the day we beat cancer."

The campaign focuses on encouraging individuals and institutions alike to change their daily behaviours, to contribute to raising the level of community awareness of a healthy lifestyle.