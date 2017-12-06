Princess Dina named as ‘Woman of the Year 2017’

The Arab Women's Council has chosen HRH Princess Dina, president of Union for International Cancer Control, as 'Woman of the Year 2017' (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Arab Women’s Council (AWC) has chosen HRH Princess Dina, President of Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), as “Woman of the Year 2017”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

Princess Dina also received the “Golden Shield of Excellence 2017” in recognition of her “outstanding role in supporting Arab women and her efforts in combating cancer”.

She was chosen during a ceremony held in Cairo under the patronage of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, in cooperation with the Arab Women Organisation and the National Council for Women.

Princess Dina expressed her appreciation of the council for this honour, noting that it is an incentive to continue her efforts in the service of the nation and humanity. She also praised the role of the AWC in supporting women and giving them the opportunity to achieve success.

AWC’s vice president and member of the board of trustees Judge Taghreed Hikmat and the ambassador of cooperation affairs at the Arab Organisation for Social Responsibility Mohammad Adwan presented the princess with the award.

Hikmat said the award was a recognition of Princess Dina’s role in social responsibility and support for Arab women, expressing her pride in the princess’ role as the president of UICC.