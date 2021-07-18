Princess Dana, German ambassador discuss cooperation in field of cultural cooperation

AMMAN — HRH Princess Dana Firas, president of the Petra National Trust (PNT) and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Heritage, on Saturday met with German Ambassador to Jordan Bernhard Kampmann and discussed means to bolster cooperation in the field of cultural heritage.

The meeting, which took place at the PNT headquarters, focused on the importance of education and awareness in the field of cultural heritage and the promotion of the PNT’s educational and awareness programmes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.