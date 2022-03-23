Princess Basma highlights ‘opportunity of this decade’ in environmental preservation

AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma, member of the advisory council of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, on Wednesday highlighted the importance of the “opportunity of this decade: ‘the generation of restoration’”, to preserve habitats and prevent climate change.

During a virtual meeting to highlight this mission in the region for the years 2021-2030, Princess Basma called for enhancing regional and international cooperation to reform and sustain ecosystems.

She also referred to the importance of the mission being carried out in this part of the world in light of the impact of climate change and the accompanying humanitarian challenges, which can severely damage ecosystems, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The princess also referred to the “promising efforts” of Jordan to revive wetlands in Azraq, preserve forests in Ajloun, and support local communities and create jobs, highlighting the efforts of regional countries, like Egypt, Lebanon and Iraq, in allocating hundreds of hectares to restore ecosystems.

Assistant Director General and Regional Representative for the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO) in the Near East and North Africa Abdulhakim Waer said that the decade marks the beginning of continuous national and international efforts to combat the major environmental challenges facing the region and prevent the deterioration of ecosystems around the world.

United Nations Environment Programme Regional Director and Representative for West Asia Sami Dimassi said that the decade represents a “decisive opportunity” for countries to restore ecosystems in a sustainable way and address global crises related to climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss.