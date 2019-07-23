You are here

Home » Local » Prince Hassan urges international efforts to ensure release of kidnapped Syrian Orthodox archbishops

Prince Hassan urges international efforts to ensure release of kidnapped Syrian Orthodox archbishops

By JT - Jul 23,2019 - Last updated at Jul 23,2019

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan on Monday urged the international community and human rights organisations to intensify efforts to ensure the release of Archbishops Mar Gregorios Yohanna Ibrahim and Boulos Yazig of Aleppo, six years after they were kidnapped.

In a statement marking the six-year anniversary of their kidnapping, the Prince said: “This assault drew the condemnation and ire of both Christians and Muslims. The archbishops were dedicated to serving the people of their community and promoting the values of love, fraternity, peace and coexistence,” the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

“I join our brothers at the Syrian Orthodox Church in calling on the good people of our nation to give this cause the attention it deserves and take practical measures towards ending the suffering resulting from the kidnap,” Prince Hassan said. 

The Prince also called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to shoulder its responsibility in this regard. “Although this issue is considered a crime against humanity,” the Prince said that the international community is not doing enough to resolve it.

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
10 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.



Opinion

Editorial
Remedying a social ill

Tuesday 23 July 2019

The ‘Faustian deal’

Jul 23, 2019

Long-lasting Razzaz premiership

Jul 23, 2019

Weathering the crises

Jul 23, 2019

The fall of the economists’ empire

Jul 23, 2019

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.