Prince Hassan says statistical data integral to Kingdom’s development

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan on Thursday underscored the importance of data provided by the Department of Statistics (DoS), which contribute to the development process in Jordan.

The remark came during his visit to the DoS in the presence of HRH Princess Sumaya, Planning and International Cooperation Minister Mary Kawar and DoS Director General Qasim Zu’bi, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prince also stressed the need to improve statistics in the Kingdom to keep pace with developments and to meet the citizens’ living needs, noting that the figures must be employed in the development process, which starts with analysing figures related to the social and economic situation and reflecting them on plans and executive programmes.

He highlighted the importance of using the statistical figures in studies on behaviour, culture, ideology and characteristics of social segments.

Prince Hassan commended the efforts of the department in the provision of essential statistics that would improve the living of citizens.

For her part, Kawar emphasised that electronic transformation at the DoS is a qualitative leap in providing statistical data as the department has presented figures in the fields of demography, economy, society and environment.

The planning minister said that the DoS has completed a national strategy for statistics for the years 2018-2020 with the participation of all ministries, official institutions, private sector representatives and civil society institutions.

Meanwhile, Zu’bi presented a briefing on the most important achievements of the department and the national strategy, which aims to improve the institutional capabilities of the national statistics units at the public institutions and to improve the quality of collected data.

He highlighted the strategy’s approach, which he said, is based on decentralisation and the participation of ministries and institutions.