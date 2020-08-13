Prince Hassan calls for effective citizenship

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan, president of the Arab Thought Forum (ATF), said on Wednesday that "the citizenship we want is the effective one that represents partnership with the other, despite cultural and religious differences”.

Speaking at the conclusion of a three-day virtual conference titled "Citizenship incubating diversity in the Arab domain: Problem and solution”, organised by ATF, Prince Hassan called for establishing a regional Arab observatory to monitor, review, research and enhance “the joint moral responsibility”, which can be used as a tool for development and prosperity.

The prince highlighted the importance of moving from the "war of information" to the "peace of information", where information works for peace and security rather than against them, which can transform difficult challenges into opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Secretary General of the Arab Thought Forum Muhammad Abu Hammour said that the conference highlighted the importance of enhancing cultural commonalities and self-construction.

Abu Hammour also highlighted the launch of the "Call of Amman" document on citizenship, incubating diversity in the Arab domain, which is part of the forum's approach to bridge the gap between ideology and decision makers and to connect ideology with citizenship, according to Petra.

In the document, the participants of the conference expressed their solidarity with Lebanon and its people in the aftermath of the massive blast that rocked the Beirut port on August 4, reiterating Prince Hassan's call at the beginning of the conference not to leave Beirut alone in its "catastrophe".

The "Call of Amman" considered citizenship as the “main pillar” of the modern state, which is based on the rule of law, and works as an “indispensable tool” to realise the envisioned reform and progress, especially in societies with multiple cultures and religions.