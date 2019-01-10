Prince Hassan attends seminar on water challenges in Jordan

AMMAN — HRH Prince Hassan, chairman of the Royal Scientific Society’s Board of Trustees, on Wednesday attended a seminar on “The Water Situation in Jordan and the Challenges Facing the Sector”.

The seminar was organised by the University of Jordan’s Centre for Strategic Studies and was attended by numerous experts who shed light on the issues of water security in Jordan, as well as in general.

Prince Hassan stressed that the water issue constitutes a real challenge for Jordan, given the limited water resources in the Kingdom and the impact of the water sector on various aspects of industrial, agricultural and urban development, the statement added.

The statement issued by Prince Hassan’s office also said that the speakers presented a number of papers during the seminar, on the political, social and economic repercussions of water issues.

The Prince pointed out that many international institutions are interested in this vital sector and have always expressed their preparedness to support water plans and projects in Jordan, according to the statement.

He expressed hope that the water sector will be holistically revisited in terms of problem diagnosis, sustainability solutions and regional cooperation among the Arab mashriq (east) countries.

Notably, Jordan was chosen as the headquarters of the Global Observatory for Water and Peace, an international facility aimed at promoting and activating efforts to benefit from water for holistic peace, His Highness underlined.

The Geneva Water Hub had approached HRH Prince Hassan to preside over the observatory.