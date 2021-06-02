Prime Ministry issues list of pandemic-hit sectors

AMMAN — The Prime Ministry on Tuesday published, through the Official Gazette, a list of the hardest-hit sectors and businesses as well as those that were unauthorised to operate as a result of the coronavirus pandemic during the month of May, in implementation of the circular issued by the Prime Minister under Defence Order No. 6 of 2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The official list included games centres, Turkish and Oriental baths, sports and fitness centres and academies, indoor swimming pools located in hotel establishments, residential and tourist complexes, equestrian clubs and public parks, vocational and technical training centres and academies, wedding halls, catering agencies, wedding shops, beauty parlors, billiards and snooker centres, nightclubs, bars, discos, concert halls, festivals, conferences and exhibition halls, cinemas and theatres, private sector museums, cultural centres and kindergartens.

The list also included Hajj and Umrah agencies and tourist facilities in the Aqaba Economic Zone.

Among the list were also international transport companies for individuals, facilities for supplying and catering for aircraft, aircraft maintenance services, aviation training facilities, duty-free shops and branches of any of the facilities operating at airports and border crossings, and tourist car rentals.

In regard to the industrial sector, it included manufacturers of leather, textiles, wood, furniture, stationery and Dead Sea products.

Visa issuance offices, clearance offices, except for branches operating in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, bookshops, publishing houses, including newspapers were also listed.