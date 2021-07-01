Prices of fuel derivatives see increase in July

The price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline went up from JD0.790 in June to JD0.810 in July, according to an Energy Ministry statement (File photo)

AMMAN — The government’s fuel pricing committee on Wednesday decided to raise the prices of a number of fuel derivatives for July.

The price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline went up from JD0.790 in June to JD0.810 in July, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

The price per litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline has been increased to JD1.040 in July compared with JD1.010 in June.

The price of one litre of diesel and kerosene will see a hike of JD0.025 each in July to sell at JD0.605, and the price of gas cylinders, as usual, remains at JD7.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, in addition to other costs, including shipping and taxes.

The committee said that it referred to international oil prices, which showed that the cost of a barrel of crude Brent oil went up from $68.8 in May to $72.9 in June.

The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission on Wednesday also decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for July at zero fils per kilowatt-hour, according to a commission statement.