Preparations for Dead Sea ultra marathon commence in Amman

In this photo taken on April 14, 2018, runners start the Dead Sea Ultra Marathon. Organisers said that they plan on hosting runners from 50 different countries in the upcoming marathon (Photo courtesy of TRACCS Jordan)

AMMAN — Preparations have recently started at Run Jordan for the 25th LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon, which will take place on April 12, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

The marathon plans to host runners from 50 different countries across the world and will be held under the patronage of HH Prince Firas, president of Run Jordan. The event aims to encourage a healthy lifestyle while promoting Jordan as both a tourist and sporting destination, according to the statement.

This year, the LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon and “One World Marathon”, which is organised by the US non-profit One World Strong Foundation, will take place simultaneously to highlight the role that Jordan and sports play in fighting terrorism and extremism.

LG Electronics General Manager Donghyeon Kim touched on his company’s partnership with the marathon in the statement: “We are committed in moving forward with our sponsorship of the 25th edition of the LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon, working hand in hand with Run Jordan and making this event a success every year, as well as providing financial support for the marathon and award prizes to the winners.”

Lina Kurd, Run Jordan’s general manager added that, “This year, we have new logistics and preparations for the LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon, which we are certain will be positively received, and will also highlight Jordan’s ability to host a number of runners from various countries across the world. This will also elevate the experience of local runners in the LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon and encourage them to join the other various activities of Run Jordan.”

The statement added that the LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon requires the highest levels of fitness and endurance, taking place at the lowest point on earth and in Jordan’s desert.

The marathon is made up of different segments, including the 50km ultra marathon (single and relay races) which is the main event of the day. The 21km half marathon and the 10km race, as well as the children’s race, make up the remainder of the events.

According to the statement, people can register for the marathon at Taj Mall, City Mall and Cozmo, as well as through the website: www.runjordan.com/register-now and the mobile application Run Jordan.