Premier directs committee to redraft civil service by-law

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Wednesday ordered the drafting of a “modern” civil service by-law to improve performance through more developed procedural, legal and monitory protocols in fulfilment of the government’s vision for administrative reform.

The premier’s instructions were given to the national committee designated to review the by-law, according the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Razzaz asked the committee to maintain the specific requirements of jobs within the financial sector, without interfering with the employment chances of applicants.

The prime minister also highlighted the need to take measures aimed at improving vocational training until it rivals the standards of traditional academia.

The committee was asked to regulate raises and incentives so they are given based on individual performance as opposed to the performance of whole departments.

Razzaz pointed to the need for the by-law to attract skilled individuals and prepare public sector leaders through career path designations.

The premier also underscored the importance of shrinking the gap in the private and public sectors’ ability to attract labour, with a focus on education and health, in addition to the creation of an employee evaluation system based on productivity and efficiency.

The committee has been allocated two months to submit a final draft of the amended by-law, head of the committee and Minister of Labour Nidal Bataineh said.

In June, the Civil Service Bureau surveyed ministries and civil service institutions on their suggestions and notes on the current by-law.