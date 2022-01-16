You are here
Power load sees 25% increase to 3,460mw on Saturday — NEPCO
By JT - Jan 16,2022 - Last updated at Jan 16,2022
AMMAN — The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) on Sunday said that the maximum electricity day load on Saturday increased by 25 per cent to 3,460 megawatts, expecting it to further increase to 3,800 mw.
Data revealed by NEPCO Director General Amjad Rawashdeh showed that night power loads on Saturday increased by 16 per cent to 3,710mw compared with the same rate registered in January, 2021, according to a NEPCO statement.
Rawashdeh expected the loads to further increase with the drop of temperatures during January.
He also expressed the company’s ability to face the increasing electricity demands through implementing operational plans.
