PM issues Circulars No. 35, 36 on curfew hours, delivery services

AMMAN — Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Sunday issued circulars No.35 and No.36 of 2021, based on Defence Order No.19 of 2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The premier had issued Circular No.34, according to which, curfew begins at 11pm and ends at 6am for individuals and begins at 10pm and ends at 6am for institutions, except for establishments whose working hours are dictated otherwise by the prime minister, until further notice.

As per the new two circulars, the time of delivery services for restaurants, pastry shops and pharmacies will remain until 3am. Additionally the closure of a number of sectors will remain in effect until further notice.

Regarding the closed sectors, the prime minister directed the ministerial higher committee for addressing the impact posed by the pandemic to consider the prospects for the gradual reopening as of June 1, 2021, highlighting the necessity of taking into account the updates on the epidemiological situation and the vaccination process, which form the fundamental base for reaching a safe summer.

Work hours of public servants will be from 8:30am until 2pm until further notice, except for establishments whose work dictate otherwise.

The percentage of the public sector’s employees who are required to work on-site has remained 50 per cent until further notice, except for establishments whose work dictate otherwise.