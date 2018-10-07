PM forms human rights review delegation

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Sunday formed the official delegation to discuss the government’s Universal Periodic Review of Human Rights (UPR) before the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on November 8.

The taskforce is headed by Government Coordinator for Human Rights Basel Tarawneh, including as members representatives from concerned state agencies.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat said that Jordan’s participation in the Geneva event is part of the Kingdom’s commitment to improve and enhance human rights in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Released in mid September, the UPR included a number of improvements witnessed in the field of human rights over the past four years, on top of which was the mandatory quota in jobs allocated for people with disabilities.