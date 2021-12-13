Planning ministry, USAID sign assistance agreements worth $597m

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh and USAID Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin sign assistance agreements totalling $597 million on Monday (Photo courtesy of Planning Ministry)

AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh and USAID Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin on Monday signed assistance agreements between the US and Jordan totalling $597 million, as part of US economic assistance to Jordan for the 2021 fiscal year that totals $1.2 billion.

Shraideh and Carlin announced the cash transfer of approximately $245 million to Jordan’s treasury, the final tranche of the annual $845 million direct cash support grant transfer to Jordan for the year, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

Shraideh stressed that this grant is essential for the financing of vital development projects across various sectors, including but not limited to tourism, antiquities, housing, energy, water and public works.

The cash transfer will also support Jordan’s economic recovery, which will help reduce the general budget deficit and strengthen the government’s economic recovery plans.

The second development assistance agreement outlines how USAID, in partnership with the government, private sector, and civil society, will use the $352 million to support Jordan’s economic recovery, improve the Kingdom’s water security, strengthen accountable governance, deliver crucial health and education services, and expand opportunities for women and youth to participate in the economy and public life.

The minister stressed that these two agreements reflect the strategic partnership governing the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-US ties. The agreements further reflect Washington's appreciation for His Majesty King Abdullah's role in the consolidation of US-Jordan cooperation, which has greatly contributed to the Kingdom’s development process.

Shraideh also voiced the government's aspirations for more cooperation between the countries, noting that both countries' governments are currently working on signing a new memorandum of understanding on foreign assistance as of 2023.

The new memorandum will support the implementation of national economic and development plans and programmes, including the government economic action priorities for the year 2021-2023.

“The development assistance agreements and cash transfer reflects the unwavering commitment of the United States to Jordan and to supporting the Government of Jordan on its path to self-sufficiency and prosperity,” said Mission Director Carlin.

“The United States remains committed to supporting the government and people of Jordan in advancing the long-term stability and prosperity of the country,” she added.