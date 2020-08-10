Pharmacist association ready to back Kingdom’s ongoing support to Lebanese people

AMMAN — The Jordan Pharmacists Association (JPhA) stands ready to back ongoing response efforts following the catastrophic port explosion in Beirut, calling on pharmacy owners, pharmaceutical companies and medicine warehouses in the Kingdom to support the Lebanese people, according to the JPhA.

The call is “motivated by the JPhA Council’s strong belief in the pharmaceutical industry’s national and moral duty, as well as, religious responsibility to our sisters and brothers in Beirut,” said a JPhA statement made available to The Jordan Times on Monday.

The JPhA contacted the Lebanese Order of Pharmacists which sent a list of 560 types of urgently needed medicines, especially that many warehouses full of pharmaceuticals were demolished, JPhA Secretary General Salah Kandil told The Jordan Times on Monday.

“We believe that not only does our strong connection with Lebanon compel us to help our Lebanese sisters and brothers, but also being an association that works by ethics we know that we have moral duties to others,” Kandil said.

“What we are aiming at accomplishing is to plug the gaps, back Lebanon in responding to its large-scale emergency and most importantly ensure medicine security for the Lebanese people,” Kandil added.

The association has also announced that it is accepting cash and in-kind donations from citizens and organisations, the secretary general noted.

He added that medical supplies are also accepted as donations, including bandages, pads, crutches, in addition to any medical product that could be utilised.

“The council, formed by the JPhA to collect pharmaceutical and cash donations, is expected to hold a meeting in the next few days to discuss what has been done and what still needs to be accomplished”, he said.

Furthermore, Kandil said that all donated medications are subject to certain standards and criteria which ensure the medicines are stored safely.

The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation is to deliver the donations to credible medical providers in Beirut, to prevent any misuse, he added.