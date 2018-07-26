Patriarch Rahi leads masses in Mafraq, Anjara, visits Baptism Site

AMMAN — Lebanon’s Patriarch Moran Mor Bechara Boutros Al Rahi on Wedensday headed a mass that was held in Um Al Jimal Church with the participation of 2,500 of the faithful from across the Kingdom.

The patriarch said that Jordan is known for religious tolerance, which characterises the Kingdom amidst regional turmoil, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also commended Jordanians for a “culture of pluralism and openness”, which has contributed to a “deep and solid” relation with the Lebanese people.

Mafraq Governor Hassan Qayam expressed hope for Rahi’s visit to pave the way for more religious visits, especially since the area is home to more than 300 churches, including the oldest in history.

Also on Wednesday, the patriarch visited the Baptism Site, also known as “Bethany Beyond the Jordan”, accompanied by Tourism Minister Lina Annab and Lebanese Ambassador to Jordan Tracy Chamoun, according to Petra.

During the visit, he expressed appreciation for the attention Jordan gives to holy places, including the grant of a land plot to the Maroons at the site to build a church under directives of His Majesty King Abdullah.

For her part, Annab said the patriarch’s visit to the site sends a message to the world that Jordan is holy for both Muslims and Christians.

Citing the history of Christ’s Baptism by Saint John at Bethany, Annab stressed that “Christianity began at the eastern bank of the river”.

In the evening, the cardinal headed another mass at Lady of the Mountain Church in Anjara, 70km northwest of Amman.

Minister Annab, Tourism Ministry’s Secretary General Issa Gammoh, several local community members and guests from Lebanon and Egypt attended the mass.