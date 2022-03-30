Panel session held on work of Syrian refugee women amid crisis

Twenty-two per cent of Syrian households are now headed by women, according to CARE MENA (Photo courtesy of CARE)

AMMAN — Columbia Global Centers in Amman and CARE Middle East and North Africa (MENA) jointly organised a virtual panel event on “Syrian Refugee Women Navigating Work in Protracted Crises” to mark both International Women’s Day and 11 years of the Syrian crisis in March.

For many Syrian refugees and female heads of households, life is a daily struggle. They are impacted by rampant unemployment and their participation in the labour market is low. For those who have managed to secure non-formal employment, many are struggling to maintain a secure source of income, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, read a CARE statement.

During the webinar, which was moderated by Monette Zard, associate professor of Forced Migration and Health at Columbia University, experts from the humanitarian and academic sectors shared their insights and perspectives on women’s economic empowerment with calls to lifting barriers to their employment, increasing humanitarian funding for the Syria crisis across the MENA region and including refugee women in the policymaking processes.

Speakers examined the impact of policy decisions on Syrian refugee women’s livelihood opportunities and the limited impact of job creation investments. They also explored how to include refugee women more actively in the policymaking processes and the ensuing necessary programmes and policy shifts, the statement said.

“Since the beginning of the conflict many men have died, disappeared, been forced to migrate or have been injured during the war. Twenty-two per cent of Syrian households are now headed by women. Not only do women bear the burden of household responsibilities, but they also have an additional role to play: That of the ‘providers’ for their family,” said Nirvana Shawky, CARE MENA Regional Director, during her intervention.

“CARE works on innovative solutions to help women overcome existing barriers to employment and livelihoods opportunities. With the right tools and knowledge, Syrian refugee women in Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey as well as inside Syria, can navigate various uncertainties and become more self-reliant,” Shawky added.

Women have been therefore forced to adapt their new roles within traditional family structures.

“In addition to their roles as caregivers, Syrian women have entered the workforce in much greater numbers. Some Syrian women have been able to establish home-based businesses, while others [17,626 or 23.9 per cent of total permits issued] have obtained flexible work permits. Others find employment in the informal sector, where they have fewer protections,” emphasised Carolyn Ennis, Deputy Representative to the UNHCR in Jordan

“Refugee women are increasingly becoming primarily responsible for the resilience of their families and communities in all aspects of their lives and have also gained new decision-making power, confidence and independence along the way,” Ennis added.

Drawing on her personal experience, Lina Zoabi, Alumni Fellow at Columbia University’s Mellon Fellowship Programme for Emerging Displaced Scholars, and PhD candidate of English Literature at Karabük University, said: “As a Syrian refugee myself, I know that women refugees in Turkey often work in blue-collar jobs, but these job opportunities are irregular and limited. Proficiency in the Turkish language, a lack of technical and vocational skills, childbearing duties and cultural norms are additional barriers that humanitarian agencies need to address by adapting programming to enhance livelihoods capacities.”