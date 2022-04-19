You are here
Palestinian Foreign Ministry praises Kingdom's 'brave stance' on defending Jerusalem
By JT - Apr 19,2022
AMMAN — Palestine on Tuesday praised the “brave” Jordanian stances that are always expressed by His Majesty King Abdullah, the Cabinet, Foreign Ministry, the Parliament and the Jordanian people in defending Jerusalem and its holy sites, mainly Al Aqsa Mosque.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry, in a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, commended King Abdullah's position in facing the continuous attempts to "Judaise and Israelise Jerusalem", in addition to the occupation’s constant aggression against Al Aqsa Mosque and worshippers.
The ministry said that Palestine and its people highly appreciate the Kingdom’s political and diplomatic endeavours, under the leadership of His Majesty, to expose the Israeli aggression on Al Aqsa Mosque, in addition to the raids, violations and attacks against worshippers, including women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities.
The ministry also referred to His Majesty's warning of the results of evacuating Al Aqsa from worshippers, for Israel to facilitate the provocative break-ins. King Abdullah had warned of the dangerous repercussions of these practices at the conflict arena and the entire region, especially since Israel is trying to change the war from a political one into a religious one.
The ministry also referred to the series of contact His Majesty made with several regional, international and UN leaders to mobilise the “widest pressure possible” on the occupation state to halt its violations and attacks on Jerusalem and its holy sites.
