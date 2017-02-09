‘Over 950 traffic tickets issued to Tawjihi revellers’

By JT - Feb 09,2017 - Last updated at Feb 09,2017

AMMAN — Police issued over 950 traffic tickets on Thursday for violations by motorists celebrating Tawjihi winter session results, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoted a security source as saying.

The source called on the public to avoid such violations that endanger the lives of motorists, passengers and pedestrians.

General Secondary Education Certificate Examination students tend to celebrate their results by driving around the Kingdom’s streets, singing and honking their cars.

Celebratory gunfire is also another common practice to celebrate Tawjihi results.

After the 2016 winter session police said they issued 1,690 tickets for motorists who were driving in processions, while 13 motorists were fined for drifting.

The Public Security Department launched a traffic and security campaign on Thursday morning in parallel with the announcement of the results, the source said.

Security agencies will not be lenient with violators, Petra quoted the security source as saying, adding that the measures are aimed at ensuring public safety.

The PSD dispatched patrols and officers around the Kingdom’s streets, in addition to plainclothes police officers to track violators.

The source called on the public to celebrate in a “civilised manner”.