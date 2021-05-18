Over 7,500 Queen Alia International Airport workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

AMMAN — The Airport International Group (AIG) announced that 7,575 Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) workers — 90 per cent of whom hold frontline positions — have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ongoing national vaccination campaign — which is aligned with the directives of the Government of Jordan and implemented in cooperation with the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces/Arab Army and the Coronavirus Crisis Cell — has assigned the Airports Security and Protection Directorate (ASPD) to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to workers at all Jordanian airports, according to an AIG statement.

In addition to the vaccination campaign, the AIG has implemented numerous preventive measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as per national and international health and safety guidelines, earning QAIA the Airports Council International “Airport Health Accreditation” following the resumption of international flights in September 2020, the statement said.

These collective efforts ultimately seek to boost the confidence of passengers journeying through QAIA and ensure they have a positive travel experience while protecting both passenger and employee health and welfare, the statement said.

“We commend the government initiative to prioritise the vaccination of those working at Jordanian airports, as the health and safety of our employees and passengers are among our topmost priorities during these challenging times. Making sure QAIA workers are protected against COVID-19 is essential not only to their peace of mind, but also to the resumption of safe air travel. As operators of Jordan’s prime gateway to the world, we will continue to do our part and cooperate closely with official authorities to ensure a sustainable air transport offering at QAIA,” said AIG CEO Nicolas Claude in the statement.

In turn, ASPD Head, Brigadier General Khaled Al Shanteer, said: “The Jordanian Armed Forces is led by a mission to safeguard the Kingdom at large from various kinds of threats. This campaign aims at protecting the health of our citizens and guests alike so that the gates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan remain safe and secured against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has swept the globe.”