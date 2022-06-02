Orange Jordan launches integrated digital application Jood 

Orange Jordan team members pose for a group photo during the launch of the ‘Jood Orange’ application on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Orange Jordan)

AMMAN — Orange Jordan on Wednesday launched the “Jood Orange” application, an integrated digital experience, offering a wide range of digital services to its subscribers.

The application, launched during a press conference, centres around “ease, quality and customer choice of services”.

CEO of Orange Jordan Thierry Marigny said that bringing all the company’s offers and services into an “integrated, easy-to-use application” stems from the company’s keenness to harness its role as “a leader in the Kingdom’s digital transformation”, in addition to responding to customer needs.

Marigny said that the Jood application will work to better understand the needs and interests of customers.

He noted that it will “start by” serving local subscribers and then will also enable Jordan’s visitors and tourists to subscribe to the Internet and mobile services needed during their stay, even prior to their arrival.

“A couple of years ago, we were far from where we are today. It was not easy as we had to train, upskill our employees to become digital experts, which is why I am proud today of what we have achieved,” Marigny said during the event.

Chief Consumer Market Officer at Orange Jordan Naila Al Dawoud expressed her pride in the “authentic, made-by-Jordanians” application.

“The application is digital in every sense, with many exclusive features, such as an up to 100 per cent discount on monthly line subscriptions when people invite their friends to subscribe to the Jood lines using their promo code,” Dawoud noted.

The application offers a range of services including digital self-registration, mobile number choice and exclusive prepaid mobile offers.

Customers can order a new SIM card that will be delivered to the subscriber’s doorstep and they can choose from either the regular delivery or the express delivery feature, with several payment options upon delivery including cash, VISA or Orange Money e-wallet, the event heard.

The panel discussion, during the event, emphasised that the application was made by Jordanian experts, both men and women, focusing on women programmers who had a “significant role” in production of the application.

Jood is also fully digital and connected to the Orange Money e-wallet, to bring various services and benefits using a safe, fast digital payment method, as the panel discussion mentioned, highlighting the high security of the application to protect users’ data.

The application also includes a “click to chat” feature which provides users an instant, direct communication channel available 24/7 with customer services, as subscribers can chat to inquire or ask for help in the application’s services, the event heard.