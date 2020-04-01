Opportunity in disguise: Jordanian experts urge public to take advantage of curfew by building healthy habits

A Jordanian nutritionist recommends that residents of the Kingdom consume fresh and colourful fruits and vegetables, especially those with high amounts of Vitamin C, and reduce sugar and caffeine intakes during the curfew (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — Amid the stress and fears residents of the Kingdom are experiencing in relation to the novel coronavirus, Jordanian nutritionists are recommending that people focus their food intake on immune-supporting nutrients.

“This outbreak has indefinitely confined people to their homes and changed their lifestyles, but they should look at this uncertain and hard time as an opportunity to jumpstart healthy changes,” Shayma Taha, a Jordanian nutritionist, told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

“Sometimes crises can be opportunities in disguise,” Taha noted.

Many people, she said, are “too busy” with their daily routines and career demands to focus on healthy habits. So, being in quarantine gives people the “much-needed time” to make healthier choices, add balance to their routines and cook healthy dishes.

“It’s not what you eat, it’s how you eat it,” the nutritionist said. “The most important thing is for people to find their own balance, and it is okay to have ‘cheat meals’... as long as they are consumed in moderation.”

Hydration is “incredibly important”, Taha said, stressing that drinking plenty of water and fluids reduces infections and boosts energy levels.

Jordanian Psychologist Malek Al Shami told The Jordan Times on Wednesday that frustration, boredom, laziness, stress-eating, depression and societal pressure are among the symptoms of extended periods of quarantine and the constant barrage of often discouraging news headlines.

“When people are productive, their bodies produce dopamine, which is a hormone that boosts happiness and creates a feeling of reward,” he said, noting that while staying inside, people should avoid activities and habits that could negatively affect their physical or mental health, in addition to exercising more often.

“It’s normal that individuals are stressing out over the outbreak and are concerned about their health and life after the pandemic,” he said.

“The best way to combat stress is by working from home, reading books, bonding with the family and avoiding the news,” Shami advised.

Meanwhile, Amani Romman, a Jordanian nutritionist, suggested that people “take advantage offood writers' social media channels during the curfew period”.

“People are using these online platforms not just to share new recipes, but also to communicate and share their quarantine experiences,” she told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

Staying in shape is also “doable” even when people are quarantined, as several trainers in Jordan and abroad are posting home workout videos on social media platforms, she noted.

“Now is the time for healthy food,” the nutritionist stressed.

She recommended consuming some foods, including nuts, dark chocolate, leafy vegetables and dairy products, which help people to reduce stress levels and increase dopamine.

“It’s tempting to eat cupcakes, chocolates, cheeseburgers and sweets, but instead people should consume heart-healthy, fresh and colourful fruits and vegetables, especially those with high amounts of Vitamin C,” Romman added, also advising the public to reduce sugar and caffeine intakes.

“Food is not only fuel — it also helps silence your inner stress and makes you feel happy.”