Operations continuing at QAIA during prevailing weather conditions — AIG

AMMAN — Airport International Group (AIG) has activated a response plan for addressing the prevailing weather conditions in Jordan following steady snowfall in the area of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) that began at 3am and lasted until 6am on Thursday morning.

AIG's Operations and Maintenance Teams conducted ongoing anti-icing and snow-removal procedures along the runways, taxiways, apron area and roads within the airport premises to prevent snow accumulation and any subsequent impact on airport operations, according to an AIG statement.

Eleven departure flights have been delayed so far by their respective airlines in order to allow passengers more time to reach the airport.

AIG urged QAIA passengers and visitors to take caution when driving to the airport during the snowstorm and heed public warnings made by the General Directorate of Civil Defence. Passengers are also advised to proceed to the airport at least three hours ahead of their flights.

Passengers are requested to confirm their flight details by contacting their respective airlines or the QAIA Call Centre at 06-500-2777.