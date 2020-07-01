Only one locally transmitted virus case reported Wednesday

AMMAN — One locally transmitted coronavirus case was registered in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 1,133, the government announced.

In its daily press briefing, the government said that four recovery cases were registered on Wednesday, including three from Prince Hamzah Hospital and one from Queen Alia Military Hospital.

Epidemiological investigation teams conducted 6,672 random tests across the country on Wednesday, increasing the total number of tests to 392,400, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has stressed the importance of abiding by preventive measures, notably wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing. The ministry has renewed its call on citizens to use the “Aman” (Safety) application, which alerts users if they come into contact with a person infected with the virus.

The ministry also urged those who have received alerts from the app to “quickly visit specialised health centres and laboratories” for testing.