Obeidat calls for stepping up vaccination campaigns

AMMAN — Health Minister Nazir Obeidat Saturday called for ramping up vaccination campaigns against communicable diseases targeting groups within the national vaccinations and care of pregnant women and children in all of the Kingdom's health centres.

He said that specialised cadres are fully prepared to take swabs from citizens within the designated testing points across the Kingdom to save random monitoring teams the time and effort and provide them access to all segments of society to stem the spread of viruses, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister said that 125 designated points are ready to carry out testing in health centres in the various governorates of the Kingdom, adding that the ministry will post these clinics on its official pages and in other media outlets.

During a meeting with health directors of the governorates, Obeidat was briefed on the health situation in their respective regions and the distribution of medical and nursing staff in hospitals and health directorates to deal with coronavirus infections according to the protocol in place.

The health minister said that the ministry is interested in raising the capacity of public hospitals in northern, central and southern regions and boosting medical and nursing cadres to ease the pressure on them due to growing numbers of patients, in addition to the COVID-19 infections.

He also said the ministry will increase the number of beds in its hospitals and expand intensive care units that are fully equipped with ventilators and medical supplies.