November sees increase in gasoline prices

AMMAN — The Oil Derivatives Pricing Committee at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Sunday decided to raise the prices of a number of fuel derivatives for November.

The price of unleaded Octane-90 gasoline in November will increase to JD0.835 from JD0.825 while unleaded Octane-95 gasoline will see an increase from JD1.060 to JD1.070.

The committee also decided to cap the price of diesel and kerosene, continuing to sell one litre of either for JD0.615.

The price of gas cylinders remains the same, at JD7 per cylinder, in order to alleviate financial burdens on low-income sectors of society.

The average price of Brent crude oil rose to $83.7 per barrel in October, compared with $74.4 per barrel in September, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.