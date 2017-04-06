No plans whatsoever to build railway with Israel — source

AMMAN — Jordan has no plans whatsoever to build a freight railway network with Israel, a well-informed government source confirmed Wednesday.

Responding to a reported Israeli proposal to build a railway network linking Israel with Jordan and Saudi Arabia, the source said, “Not true. We have no plans of such a thing.”

Reuters quoted Israel’s transport minister, Yisrael Katz, as saying that he presented the idea of a railway project to US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy last month.

The government source, who preferred anonymity, added that the proposal remains “inside Israel only” and has never been discussed with Jordan.

Katz declined at a news conference to say whether Arab states had agreed to join his initiative, Reuters reported.

Katz was also quoted as telling reporters that Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt expressed enthusiasm about the plan when it was presented to him during his regional visit.

“I have already started working... I am in touch with very senior elements in the US administration,” Katz said.