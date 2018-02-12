No Iranian weapons in refugee camps — source

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday rejected as groundless claims by media reports that weapons were being smuggled from Iraq into Jordan to the Palestinian refugee camps in the Kingdom.

The Jordanian borders with Iraq are completely under control by the authorities and the security apparatuses in the Kingdom, a source told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

"These border areas are provided with high security and surveillance systems as well as surveillance drones that are constantly in air to control the borders," the source added.

The source stressed that the residents of refugee camps in the Kingdom are Jordanian citizens who do not accept any state of chaos that would harm the country, “especially since they are all on the same boat and share the same stand in defence of the interests of the Kingdom”.

"Such fake news will only make Jordanians stronger as they defend their country and safeguard its stability and security under the leadership of the Hashemites," said the source.

Lebanon’s Addiyar newspaper published a report this week citing Iranian sources as saying that Iran was working on a plan to provide residents of Palestinian refugee camps in the region with weapons.

The Lebanese newspaper claimed in its reports that weapons were being smuggled from Iraq into Jordan and then to these camps in the Kingdom.

There are 13 official UNRWA-run camps in Jordan, the majority of whose residents have been full citizens for decades.