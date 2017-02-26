You are here
No changes to monetary policy — PM
By JT - Feb 26,2017 - Last updated at Feb 26,2017
AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Saturday said that the Jordanian dinar is stable and safe and there is no need for changes to the monetary policies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Mulki stressed that the Central Bank of Jordan's (CBJ) reserves of foreign currency are increasing and have reached a safe level of $12 billion.
The remarks came in a speech by Mulki at King Hussein Club, during which he outlined domestic and foreign policies in addition to economic and administrative reform.
He said that the dinar has been pegged with the US dollar since 1995 with a set exchange rate, refuting rumours about possible devaluation of the national currency.
The premier called on people to shy away from such rumours, which are "invested" by persons who benefit from currency exchange fluctuations.
Last month, in an interview with Jordan Television’s “60 Minutes”, Mulki stressed that the CBJ's reserves are enough to cover the Kingdom’s imports for seven months.
