As new year begins, many resort to paper planners to stay organised

AMMAN — Jordanians have jump started their new year through investing in paper planners.

“Without using my paper planner throughout my day, I have very few accomplishments,” Dima Abdullhadi, a Jordanian interior designer, told The Jordan Times on Monday.

Agendas and yearly planners help get things done, provide clarity and ensure that the person is productive and on track, Abdullhadi said.

“I feel like I have a greater sense of control and productivity when I have everything written in my agenda,” she added.

Young Jordanian digital marketer Baraa Awad said that she writes down everything in her planner. She said her planner features simple monthly and weekly layouts, a daily habit and water intake tracker, and journaling spaces, in addition to many other features.

“I prefer to have a physical planner rather than having an application that I cannot keep when the year finishes,” Awad told The Jordan Times.

Young Jordanians now prefer to buy planners instead of using applications, because of the “very unique designs” planner businesses are making, and due to the fact that it has become a positive trend among people in Jordan, she said.

“I use my planner a lot. It is like my assistant that I take everywhere,” she added.

Planners help in managing time, tracking goals, remaining motivated and concentrated, Laila Ahmad, a Jordanian university student, told The Jordan Times.

“Some people use their planners for meditation, others for work, or maybe just to remain organised,” she said.

According to Ahmad, online paper planner businesses have doubled during the past two to three years.