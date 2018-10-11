You are here
New ministers take oath as Razzaz reshuffles team
By JT - Oct 11,2018 - Last updated at Oct 11,2018
His Majesty King Abdullah poses for a group photo with Prime Minister Omar Razzaz and new Cabinet members who took oath of office on Thursday (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)
AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Thursday approving a reshuffle in Prime Minister Omar Razzaz’s Cabinet.
Raed Abul Saud was appointed as Minister of Water and Irrigation, Bassam Talhouni as Minister of Justice and Majd Shweikeh as Minister of State for Institutional Performance Development, according to a Royal Court statement.
Azmi Mahafzah was appointed as Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research after the two portfolios were merged, Falah Omoush as Minister of Public Works and Housing, Basma Ishaqat as Minister of Social Development.
Newcomers also included Ghazi Zaben as Minister of Health, Ibrahim Shahahdeh as Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment, and Mohammad Abu Rumman as Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth.
The new ministers were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah at Al Husseiniya Palace in the presence of Razzaz, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas.
Earlier in the day, a Royal Decree was issued accepting the resignation of the following ministers as of October 11: Higher Education Minister Adel Tweisi, Social Development Minister Hala Lattouf, Health Minister Mahmoud Sheyyab, Public Works and Housing Minister Yahya Kisbi and Environment Minister Nayef Fayez.
Other outgoing ministers include Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat, Justice Minister Awad Abu Jarad, Water Minister Munir Owais, Youth Minister Makram Qaisi and Culture Minister Basmah Nsour.
Cabinet list
Following is the list of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz Cabinet members after Thursday’s reshuffle:
Omar Razzaz: Prime Minister and Minister of Defence
Rajai Muasher: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State
Ayman Safadi: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates
Musa Maaytah: Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State
Samir Murad: Minister of Labour
Walid Masri: Minister of Transport and Minister of Municipal Affairs
Lina Annab: Minister of Tourism and Antiquities
Muhannad Shehadeh: Minister of State for Investment Affairs
Samir Mubaidin: Minister of Interior
Abdul Nasser Abul Bassal: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs
Ezzeddine Kanakrieh: Minister of Finance
Mubarak Abu Yamin: Minister of State for Legal Affairs
Tareq Hammouri: Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply
Jumana Ghunaimat: Minister of State for Media Affairs
Hala Zawati: Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources
Mary Kawar: Minister of Planning and International Cooperation
Muthana Gharaibeh: Minister of ICT
Raed Abul Saud: Minister of Water and Irrigation
Bassam Talhouni: Minister of Justice
Majd Shweikeh: Minister of State for Institutional Performance Development
Azmi Mahafzah: Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research
Falah Omoush: Minister of Public Works and Housing
Basma Ishaqat: Minister of Social Development
Ghazi Zaben: Minister of Health
Ibrahim Shahahdeh: Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment
Mohammad Abu Rumman: Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth.
Comments
Paul M (not verified)
Thu, 10/11/2018 - 17:41
Tick tock Prime Minister Omar Razzaz?
